Snell informed the Pistons on Sunday that he'll exercise his $12.2 million player option for 2020-21, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Though Snell has some usefulness as an outside shooter and wing defender, he likely wouldn't have fetched a deal that came close to his player option in terms of annual average value had he opted for free agency. The 29-year-old is expected to serve as a rotational wing once again for the Pistons during the upcoming campaign, though Snell could see his playing time take a hit if head coach Dwane Casey elects to make finding playing time for younger players in Sekou Doumbouya and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk more of a priority.