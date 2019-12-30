Pistons' Tony Snell: Probable Monday
Snell is considered probable for Monday's game against Utah due to an illness, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Fortunately, Snell's illness doesn't appear to be too severe as he's expected to take the court Monday. An official update in the runup to tipoff should clarify his status.
