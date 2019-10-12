Pistons' Tony Snell: Puts up a goose egg

Snell failed to score, adding two assists, one rebound, and one block in 18 minutes during Friday's 109-105 preseason victory over the Cavaliers.

Snell was true to form Friday, failing to put up any real numbers despite starting. He is arguably the worst per-minute player in the league and it would appear that is unlikely to change. Don't be fooled by the fact he is starting and just leave him alone, even in deeper formats.