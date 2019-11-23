Pistons' Tony Snell: Questionable Saturday
Snell (hip) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Bucks, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Snell is in danger of missing a third straight game due to a strained left hip. He's been playing well, hitting 45.5 percent of his shots from distance.
