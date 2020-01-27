Pistons' Tony Snell: Ruled out Monday
Snell (illness) will not play Monday against the Cavaliers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Snell is set to miss a third straight game as he continues to battle an undisclosed illness. In his place, look for Langston Galloway to once again benefit from increased run. Snell's next chance to play will come Wednesday in Brooklyn.
