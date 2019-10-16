Snell supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 106-86 loss to the 76ers.

Snell had the hot hand in this one, stepping up with Blake Griffin (hamstring) and Andre Drummond (rest) sidelined. Snell is at best an inconsistent offensive contributor, and he's best reserved for use in the very deepest fantasy formats.