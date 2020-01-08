Snell finished with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four boards, two assists in 31 minutes of a 115-113 win against the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Snell was effective in his return to a full workload after being forced out early with a migraine in his team's previous game. Snell was efficient in his shooting, posting his highest point total since early November. It's his second double-digit point total in his last four games.