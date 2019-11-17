Pistons' Tony Snell: Sits out practice
Coach Dwane Casey said Snell (hip) was unable to practice Sunday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Snell strained his hip flexor in Friday's 109-106 loss to the Hornets and is apparently still hurting two days later. Fortunately for Snell, he'll have some additional time off to recover with the Pistons' next game not arriving until Wednesday, when Detroit will travel to Chicago.
