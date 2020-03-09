Snell compiled four points (1-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 29 minutes Sunday in the Pistons' 96-84 loss to the Knicks.

Considering Snell is rarely a useful fantasy option even on days when he shoots well, he's actively harmful in games when he can't find his touch from the outside. Even as a streaming option for three-pointers -- he's averaging a career-high 1.8 per game -- Snell still leaves much to be desired.