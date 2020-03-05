Snell posted five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 32 minutes Wednesday in the Pistons' 114-107 loss to the Thunder.

From a fantasy standpoint, Snell has been one of the least productive full-time starters in the NBA this season, but he's at least turned himself into a useful option in very deep leagues since the All-Star break. Through the Pistons' first six games of the second half, Snell is averaging 7.8 points, 4.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.0 steals. Only the assist production looks like a major outlier based on his season-long numbers, though Snell may have a little more upside in that category than he did previously now that Reggie Jackson is with the Clippers and Derrick Rose (ankle) could be at risk of missing the rest of the season. Snell is also a perfect 28-for-28 from the charity stripe on the campaign, but he's not moving the needle much in that category much since he's getting just a half attempt per game.