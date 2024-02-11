Evbuomwan agreed Sunday with the Pistons on a 10-day deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Evbuomwan's 10-day contract with the Grizzlies came to an end Friday, but he didn't take long to catch on with another NBA club on a new deal. The Pistons are already intimately familiar with Evbuomwan, an undrafted rookie out of Princeton who attended training camp with the club and who had been playing for their G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, prior to his stint with the Grizzlies. As he begins his tenure with the Pistons, Evbuomwan will likely find himself outside of the rotation after he struggled to distinguish himself during his time with Memphis. Over his four appearances for the Grizzlies, Evbuomwan shot 26.7 percent from the field while averaging 2.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.5 minutes.