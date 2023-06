Evbuomwan signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Pistons on Friday, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports.

Evbuomwan spent three collegiate seasons at Princeton and served exclusively as a starter during his final season with the Tigers, averaging 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 31.4 minutes per game. He'll compete for a two-way contract ahead of the regular season after going undrafted Thursday.