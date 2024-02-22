Evbuomwan signed a two-way contract with the Pistons on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Evbuomwan signed a 10-day contract with Detroit shortly before the All-Star break, and he'll remain with the team on a deal that allows him to easily move between the G League and parent club. He tallied five points, two rebounds and a steal in eight minutes during his team debut against the Suns on Feb. 14.