Evbuomwan will move into the starting unit for Wednesday's matchup with the Pacers, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Evbuomwan is replacing Isaiah Stewart (hamstring) in the starting lineup Wednesday evening, and with Stewart done for the season, Evbuomwan could be starting the rest of the way. He put up 11 points, two triples, two boards, one steal and a turnover in 18 minutes off the bench in his previous outing, so he's someone to consider as a speculative add in deep leagues.