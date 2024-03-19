Evbuomwan had 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 119-94 loss to Boston.

Evbuomwan capitalized on his shot attempts Monday, marking a continuation of the solid 36.6 percent three-point clip he has posted across 34 G League appearances this season. That being said, Ausar Thompson (illness), Simone Fontecchio (toe), Quentin Grimes (knee) and Cade Cunningham (knee) were all inactive Monday, so Evbuomwan's workload can be perceived as underwhelming in the context of so much vacated usage.