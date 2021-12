Palmer signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Pistons on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In the G League, Palmer was averaging 11.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 34.1 minutes per game for the Motor City Cruise. Palmer will likely serve as a depth option while the Pistons are without Cory Joseph, Saben Lee, Killian Hayes and others due to COVID-19 protocols