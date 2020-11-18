Ariza, along with the No. 16 pick in the 2020 Draft, was traded from the Rockets to the Pistons for a future first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Houston was hard-capped, opting to move Ariza and give up a draft pick for the freedom to use their mid-level exception in free agency. It remains to be seen if Detroit will be Ariza's final destination, but if it is, he figures to be the Pistons' starting small forward.
