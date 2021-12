Lyles provided 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 loss to Indiana.

Lyles has inherited some of the void created by an absent Jerami Grant (thumb). Logging a team-worst -19 in the box score, Lyles has been a negative net contributor thus far, accounting for -0.2 wins above replacement for the season. He is likely to stay off fantasy radars even in the deepest of leagues.