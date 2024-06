The Pistons are not expected to guarantee Brown's $4 million salary by Sunday for the 2024-25 season, and the team is expected to waive him, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Brown has been on five teams in the last four years, and he will hope to find a new home in free agency this offseason. The 24-year-old was acquired by the Pistons via trade on Feb. 7, and he averaged 4.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.7 steals across 19.0 minutes in 22 regular-season games.