The Timberwolves are finalizing a trade to send Brown, Shake Milton and a second-round pick to the Pistons on Wednesday in exchange for Monte Morris, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Brown has been an inconsistent part of Minnesota's rotation this season, averaging 4.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in 11.1 minutes across 37 appearances. However, the 24-year-old forward has proven to be a quality outside shooter, converting 36.9 percent of his 2.3 three-point attempts per contest in 2023-24. Brown will likely compete for bench minutes on a rebuilding Pistons team. It's unclear when the trade will be finalized, but Brown will presumably miss Wednesday's game in Sacramento and Thursday's contest in Portland, making Saturday's matchup against the Clippers a likely debut date.