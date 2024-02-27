Brown is averaging 5.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in his five appearances since being traded to the Pistons from the Timberwolves on Feb. 7.

The 24-year-old has bounced around the league since 2020, landing on his fifth team in four seasons. Going from the Timberwolves to the last-place Pistons, Brown was seeing an uptick in minutes from 11.0 to 14.8 per game. However, the return of Isaiah Stewart (ankle) plus the logjam at forward with Ausar Thompson, Simone Fontecchio and Evan Fournier all expected to get minutes likely means Brown could see a significant decrease in playing time.