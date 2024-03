Brown amassed two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across eight minutes during Monday's 119-94 loss to the Celtics.

Since the Pistons traded for Brown on Feb. 7, the 24-year-old has appeared in eight games, averaging 3.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.6 minutes. Cade Cunningham (rest/knee), Simone Fontecchio (toe) and Ausar Thompson (illness) were sidelined Monday and Isaiah Stewart (hamstring) left early, but Brown still didn't see double-digit minutes.