Cook scored 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes off the bench during Friday's loss to the Nuggets.

The second-year big set new career highs in minutes and points with the performance. The rebuilding Pistons have given him a long look as a rotation piece in May, but it hasn't translated into consistent production for Cook -- he's scored in double digits in four of the last eight games, but totaled only 11 points in the other four.