Cook signed a second 10-day contract with the Pistons on Monday, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

The former Iowa standout has appeared in each of the last five games after signing his initial 10-day deal back on March 18. He played a season-high 16 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Wizards, posting four points, two rebounds and a steal. Cook should continue to get some looks over the next week-and-a-half but it's unlikely that he becomes fantasy-relevant in leagues of any size this season.