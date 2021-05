Cook scored 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes in Monday's loss to the Magic.

Cook has served as a backup big with Mason Plumlee (rest) and Jerami Grant (knee) held out of action. As a result, he's drawn 21 and 16 minutes in his last two games respectively. He's shot an unsustainable 12-for-15 from the floor in that span, averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists with no defensive stats.