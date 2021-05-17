Cook mustered 12 points (6-8 FG), nine rebounds and an assist across 35 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Heat.

Cook played 20-plus minutes in each of his last four regular-season appearances and scored in double digits in three of those contests. He took advantage of the fact that the Pistons were already eliminated from playoff contention, but his future role with the franchise remains unclear. He enjoyed a strong end to the campaign, though, scoring in double digits in five of his last nine appearances.