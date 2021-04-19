Cook will start Monday's game against the Cavs, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

With the Pistons resting a number of regulars for a game they have no interest in winning, Cook will move into the lineup at one forward spot for the first start of his NBA career. The former Iowa standout hasn't played much of a role this season, though he has did play 21 and 15 minutes, respectively, over the last two games. In Saturday's loss to Washington, Cook posted five points and four rebounds off the bench.