Ellington recorded 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-115 loss to the Hawks.

Ellington has found himself securely in the Pistons' rotation across the past three games, seeing 28.7 minutes per contest and averaging 16.3 points on 56.0 percent shooting from deep. His emergence has come at the expense of minutes for rookie Saddiq Bey, who has totaled just 22 minutes across the past three contests.