Ellington (calf) is available for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
After one missed game due to a right calf injury, Ellington will be back Thursday. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, he'll likely see around 20 minutes.
