Ellington (calf) will come off the bench Thursday against the Wizards, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
After a one-game absence, Ellington will return but come off the bench. In five games off the bench this season, he's averaged 10.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 19.6 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Available Thursday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Questionable Thursday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Out despite active designation•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Formally ruled out•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Listed as doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Drains five treys in loss•