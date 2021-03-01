Ellington isn't starting Sunday's game against the Knicks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Ellington was a late scratch from Sunday's starting lineup, but he'll still play off the bench against New York. Svi Mykhailiuk will start in his place Sunday.
More News
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Set to rest Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Shooting woes continue in loss•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Modest output Sunday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Ready to go Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Sitting out Saturday•