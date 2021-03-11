Ellington will come off the bench Thursday against the Hornets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Ellington has come off the bench only three times this season, but coach Dwane Casey is opting to keep Saddiq Bey in the starting five even with Jerami Grant returning from a quad injury. When coming off the bench, Ellington has averaged 10.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 18.0 minutes.