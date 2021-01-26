Ellington scored 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3PT) along with two rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in Monday's win over Philadelphia.

Ellington continued his electric shooting of late, drilling six three-pointers from every angle beyond the arc. Since getting increased minutes beginning Jan. 16, Ellington has made at least four triples in all but one of his last six contests. However, as Monday's stat line illustrates, he offers little besides his ability to shoot from long distance. As a result, when he cools off from the field his fantasy value will dry up considerably.