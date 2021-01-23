Ellington scored 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt) to go with three rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in a 103-102 loss to Houston on Friday.

Ellington netted more than five triples for the second time in three games, recording all of his field goals from behind the arc for the fourth time this year. The guard is shooting his highest percentage from deep of his career at 46.2 percent. Ellington has scored 16 or more points in each of his last three outings after averaging just 9.3 points per game in his first six games this season.