Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Does little in loss

Ellington finished with 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals, one assist and one rebound over 25 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Heat on Wednesday.

Although the Pistons were blown out for the second straight night, it wasn't the game-flow that limited Ellington -- he just hasn't been very productive in Detroit. In 10 games prior to Wednesday in the starting lineup, Ellington has averaged 9.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.6 minutes. He's not an appealing fantasy option outside of deep leagues.