Ellington had 25 points (8-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-105 win over the Raptors.

It wasn't a very diverse line for the 33-year-old, but the eight made three-pointers set a season high. Ellington combined for 40 points over the past two games after scoring in double digits in only one of his previous 11 appearances.