Ellington had 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and an assist across 26 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Wizards.

Ellington has been coming in and out of the lineup in recent games and hasn't displayed the same levels of consistency he had earlier in the campaign, so it's hard to trust him on a nightly basis. There are signs that predict he might retain value -- especially in category-based leagues -- since he has drained three or more treys in six of his last eight outings. He is shooting 49.1 percent from deep during that eight-game stretch.