Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Drops 26 in loss

Ellington amassed 26 points (10-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a block in 37 minutes Monday against the Pacers.

Ellington led the charge for the Pistons with Blake Griffin out with a knee injury. The veteran guard's scored at least 20 points in four of his past eight games, and continues to provide bursts of scoring off the bench. Since joining the Pistons, Ellington's drilled at least one three in all but two four contests. While he's not going to fill up the box score routinely, Ellington's shot is as consistent as they come.