Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Drops game-high 25 points Thursday
Ellington registered 25 points (9-16 FG, 7-13 3Pt) and three steals across 31 minutes in Thursday's 115-98 win over the Magic.
After having no rebounds and no assists in either of his last two games, it is clear that Ellington is only a scorer. He now has sunk 11 threes over that same span, showing off his one true talent. If he can pick up his effort on the defensive end and get more steals like he did Thursday, the Pistons would certainly appreciate it as they fight for a playoff spot.
