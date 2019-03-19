Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Drops team-high 25 points
Ellington produced 25 points (8-15 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound across 32 minutes in Monday's 126-119 loss to the Cavaliers.
Ellington stepped up in a big way Monday for the Pistons, going for a season-high point total due to his season-high seven threes. He'll remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future, but shouldn't do much in his role as a sharpshooter.
