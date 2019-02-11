Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Expected to debut Monday

Ellington is set to make his Pistons debut Monday against the Wizards after completing his first practice with the team a day earlier, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Ellington committed to sign with the Pistons shortly after being cut by the Suns on Thursday, but he wasn't able to join his new team until Sunday after waiting to clear waivers. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Pistons committed the remaining balance of their mid-level exception to bring in Ellington, suggesting the team has big plans for him over the rest of the season. Coach Dwane Casey acknowledged as much Sunday, per Beard, saying that he expects Ellington to more or less fill the same role on the wing that Reggie Bullock had prior to being dealt to the Lakers. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if Ellington was plugged into the starting five and played big minutes off the bat, which would be a negative development for the likes of Langston Galloway, Luke Kennard and Bruce Brown.