Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Falls flat in debut

Ellington totaled just two points (1-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Wizards on Monday.

As expected, Ellington came off the bench, but he had a disappointing performance in his first game as a Piston. He averaged only 8.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season for Miami, and his reduced role in Detroit makes him a viable fantasy option in only the deepest of leagues.