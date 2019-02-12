Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Falls flat in debut
Ellington totaled just two points (1-8 FG, 0-7 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Wizards on Monday.
As expected, Ellington came off the bench, but he had a disappointing performance in his first game as a Piston. He averaged only 8.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season for Miami, and his reduced role in Detroit makes him a viable fantasy option in only the deepest of leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...