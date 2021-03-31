Ellington (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Ellington was listed as doubtful earlier in the day, so his inactive status comes as no surprise. The Pistons will have to find a new starter at shooting guard, so look for Frank Jackson or Hamidou Diallo to get the nod alongside Saben Lee.
More News
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Listed as doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Drains five treys in loss•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Starting Friday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Knocks down four triples in return•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Out vs. Bulls•