Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Hits six triples in victory

Ellington finished with 23 points (7-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one rebound, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-98 victory over the Suns.

Ellington stayed hot in Thursday's win, finishing the game with 23 points including six triples. Over his last five games, he is averaging over four three-pointers per contest. He has also contributed a combined six steals in that time and is certainly on the radar in competitive leagues.