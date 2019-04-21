Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Hits three triples Saturday
Ellington had 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 119-103 loss to Milwaukee.
Ellington played a team-high 39 minutes Saturday, ending the loss with 13 points including three triples. He has been a solid pickup for the Pistons after they lost Reggie Bullock mid-season, as a player who can hit multiple threes while also chipping in a few steals from time-to-time. There is a decent chance the Pistons season comes to an end Monday in Game 4 with everyone needing to step up if they are to send the series back to Milwaukee.
