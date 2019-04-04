Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Impressive scoring night in loss

Ellington totaled 24 points (9-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal over 35 minutes Wednesday against Indiana.

Ellington scored 15 of his 24 points from beyond the arc and turned in a well-rounded line. Despite this, the Pistons would fall 108-89 on the night. The North Carolina product has scored 24 or more points in three of his previous five contests, and his team will need his scoring contributions down the stretch of the regular season if they have any hope of maintaining a playoff spot in what has turned out to be a tightly contested race.