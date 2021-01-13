Ellington will start Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Ellington will receive his third start of the season with the Pistons taking on the Bucks on Wednesday. Josh Jackson will shift to the bench for Detroit.
