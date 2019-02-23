Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Joins starting five

Ellington will start Friday's game against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Ellington, in his third game as a member of the Pistons, will replace Luke Kennard in the starting five. Ellington played 33 minutes during Detroit's final game before the All-Star break, posting 13 points, two steals, one assist and one rebound in 33 minutes.

