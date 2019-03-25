Pistons' Wayne Ellington: Just three points Sunday

Ellington finished with three points, three assists, and two steals in 20 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 loss to Golden State.

Ellington was terrible again Sunday, ending the game with just three points in 20 minutes. After a short period of putting up standard league value, Ellington has regressed and should be considered a drop if you are still holding onto him. He is more of a three-point streamer but clearly comes with an element of risk depending on how he is shooting the ball.