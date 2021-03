Ellington scored 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt) to go along with three assists and three rebounds across 23 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Ellington returned to game action for the first time since March 13 after missing four contests. He came off the bench, but still topped 20 minutes and drained four threes. Ellington is a candidate to be dealt prior to the trade deadline, and he could see his opportunity for both minutes and shot attempts dip as a result.